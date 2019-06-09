Person punched in the face during a robbery downtown

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A person was punched in the face during a robbery that occurred downtown Tuesday afternoon.
Police say a victim was robbed in the area of the 900 block of Plum Street at 3:15 p.m.
The victim was sitting on a bench at a bus stop when the suspect sat down next to him and suddenly began punching him in the face, said officers. The victim suffered minor injuries.
Clothing, cash, and other items were stolen, said police.
Officers are still searching for the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 513-352-3040 or submit an anonymous tip via text message. Text CPD and the tip to 847411.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.