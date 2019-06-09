Rain and Thunder Monday

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) -Overnight we will see the continues chance of showers and some isolated thunder. Mnday morning low temps will fall into the upper 60s.
An upper level low pressure system and a cold front will team up over the area Monday and provide a better chance of rain and thunder than we’ve seen so far this weekend.
Clouds, scattered rain, and thunder will limit afternoon high temps to the mid 70s.
Clear skies Monday night into Tuesday morning will allow low temps to drop into the low 50s, with mid 70s and much less humidity expected Tuesday afternoon.
Wednesday starts off on a quiet note, but clouds will be on the increase and we stand a chance of afternoon rain and thunder.
We should see upper 70s for highs on Wednesday.
Rain chances hang around on Thursday.
Friday looks GREAT with sunshine and highs in the low/mid 70s.
Rain chances return late Saturday into much of Sunday.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.