Springfield Township woman reported missing

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - Cincinnati Police are trying to locate a missing Springfield Township woman.
Police say Lorita Walton, 67, left her family member’s home on Orient Drive sometime after 1 a.m. Sunday. She was discovered missing around 10 a.m.
Walton, who suffers dementia, does not know her home address, according to police.
They believe she may have been en route to the Kroger off of Mitchell Avenue or to her former home in Roselawn.
The photo of Walton attached is from 2005 and she has lost considerable weight since then, police say.
Anyone with information about Walton is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at (513) 352-3040.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.