Teenager with special needs wanders into a home, South Euclid resident helps him return to group home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A resident who stayed calm Thursday evening after a stranger wondered into his home unannounced created a heartwarming moment.
The resident of the home quickly realized the confused teenager came from a group home down the road.
Police said the intruder was lost.
The group home said the teen has done this before.
He went about a quarter of a mile down the road Thursday, and then wandered into a family’s home.
Police body camera footage shows the moment they find the missing 17-year-old.
He’s non-verbal and severely mentally challenged.
Caretakers at his group home said he often becomes combative.
However officers said he was completely calm in the moment, thanks in part, to the homeowner who took time to help him.
The resident told police the teen had just scared his kids when he wandered inside his home.
However, instead of reacting to the stranger, the homeowner helped him.
“I think this homeowner went above and beyond in the fact that he made contact with this individual, realized it wasn’t in fact a burglar,” Officer Joe DiLillo said.
Not only did the homeowner hold his hand and lead him to the patrol car.
The resident rode back to his group home with him.
When they got out, the teen gave him not one, but two hugs, before walking indoors.
Officer Joe DiLillo said, “It was a very heartwarming moment, it really was. That area-- there’s a lot of traffic. There’s a lot of woods. There’s a lot of businesses. So, to have this individual found so quickly made us happy as police officers.”
Officers said the group home where the teen came from is not a locked facility.
Unfortunately, they said stuff like this just happens like this sometimes.
They are just glad that the facility made a call close to the time the teen entered the home.
