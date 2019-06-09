U.S. loses to Venezuela in Cincinnati debut

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Playing its first ever game in Cincinnati, the U.S. Men’s National Team lost 3-0 to Venezuela in an international friendly.
Venezuela scored three first half goals and staved off a handful of U.S. chances in the second half to blank the USA in front of 23,955 fans at Nippert Stadium.
“Everything about the stadium is great,” said U.S. head coach Gregg Berhalter on playing for the first time at Nippert Stadium. “I love the intimidating environment.”
It was Team USA’s final warm-up match before starting play in the Gold Cup on June 18th.
“We didn’t give them the show that they deserved,” said team captain Wil Trapp. “They did an amazing job of supporting us.”
USA stars Christian Pulisic and Michael Bradley traveled with the team to Cincinnati, but did not play in Sunday’s game. USA’s leading active goal scorer Jozy Altidore played the entire second half and helped create two scoring chances.
The U.S. will open Gold Cup play against Guyana in St. Paul.
