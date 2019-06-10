Man’s body pulled from Great Miami River in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man’s body was pulled from the Great Miami River early Monday, police said.
A passerby on the Black Street Bridge near North B Street spotted the body in the water at 7:22 a.m. and called 911, according to Butler County dispatchers.
Hamilton fire crews pulled the male from the northwest side of the river, said Officer Richard Burkhardt, Hamilton police spokesman.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, he added.
A spokeswoman for the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, Sgt. Kim Peters, said the man appears to be middle-aged and, so far this appears to be an accident.
