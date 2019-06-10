Brothers charged in Pike Co. massacre to appear in same-day pre-trial hearings

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The two brothers charged in what’s considered to be the state’s biggest and most complex homicide investigation to date are both scheduled to appear in court for pre-trial hearings Monday.
George Wagner IV, 27, Edward “Jake” Wagner, 26, and their parents George “Billy” Wagner III, 27, and Angela Wagner, 48, are all charged with aggravated murder in the deaths of eight members of the Rhoden family.
All four family members face the possibility of the death penalty.
George Wagner IV appeared first Monday morning.
His hearing, like most of the Wagner hearings, was brief, lasting around 10 minutes.
Defense attorneys Charles Knight and Richard Nash along with Pike County Prosecutor Rob Junk and Special Prosecutor Angela Canepa discussed a previous motion for discovery.
All four attorneys along with the judge agreed of a deadline for Friday to turn over files associated with the case.
The attorneys also agreed upon July 24 as the next date for a pre-trial hearing and also discussed making that the deadline for any and all motion requests.
During his last court appearance, his attorneys made an admittedly unusual request. They asked if it would be possible for George IV to be moved back into solitary confinement.
He spent time in solitary confinement following his initial arrest, but had since been moved to a regular cell.
His attorneys said the request had nothing to do with how he was being treated or his safety. George IV made the request through his attorney because he wants to be able to “read the Bible and do the things that he likes to do,” his attorney said.
Pike County Prosecutor Rob Junk said the Ross County Jail is currently under construction and he doubted it would be possible.
Jake Wagner’s court appearance is scheduled for Monday afternoon.
His last court appearance in May saw nothing out of the ordinary. The attorneys for both sides briefly discussed motions in a brief 10-15 minute hearing.
Both brothers now appear in court wearing plain-clothing and without shackles, per a request by their attorneys.
George IV and Jake Wagner will appear in separate hearings.
Six members of the Wagner family were arrested November 13, 2018 and charged in the brutal, execution-style murders of the eight Rhoden family members.
The Wagner brothers’ grandmothers, Fredericka Wagner and Rita Newcomb, are charged with obstruction of justice and perjury.
The victims are family patriarch Christopher Rhoden, 40; his older brother, Kenneth Rhoden, 44; his cousin, Gary Rhoden; his former wife, Dana Lynn Rhoden, 37, and their children: Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20, Hanna Mae Rhoden, 19, Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16, and Frankie’s fiancé, Hannah Gilley.
According to an autopsy report released in September, all of the victims were shot in the head — most several times.
In addition to murder charges, Jake Wagner is also charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor for having sexual contact with Hanna Rhoden when she was 15 and he was 20, his indictment shows.
He also is accused of buying various items including a net that attaches to a gun to collect spent shell casings, ammunition, and items to build a silencer and then helping to get rid of evidence such as the victims’ phones and surveillance system.
Ohio Governor and then-Attorney General Mike DeWine says the custody of Sophia, the daughter of Jake Wagner and Hanna Mae Rhoden, was a major factor in the massacre.
