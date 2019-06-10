Butler County jail staff help deliver third baby in five years

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - For the third time in five years, an inmate gave birth to a baby at the Butler County jail, says the Butler County Sheriff.
Sheriff Richard Jones says jail staff were preparing to take the inmate to a medical facility to be checked when she went into labor and gave birth to a baby girl around 10:45 Monday morning.
Corrections Officer Benjamin Stultz and jail medic Brandy Browder assisted the delivery.
After the delivery, C.O. Stultz attended to the mother while medic Browder cared for the baby until Hamilton paramedics arrived.
“It’s sad that children are being born in a correctional environment," said Sheriff Jones. "We have a problem in this country where children are often being born from addicted mothers. Today we are pleased mother and daughter are safe and getting the care they need.”
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.