Security threat prompts evacuation of CitiBank corporate office in Erlanger

ERLANGER, KY. (FOX19) - A security threat has prompted the evacuation of hundreds of workers at CityBank’s corporate offices in Northern Kentucky, CitiBank security officials tell FOX19 NOW.
Some 500 employees are outside the building right now on Houston Road in Erlanger.
No one has been hurt, security officials tell us.
Lt. Phillip Ridgell at Boone County’s 911 center said bomb-sniffing K-9s are coming to search the building.
A worker who requested anonymity said she heard on a walkie-talkie at the scene a gun was found about 9 a.m.
She said they originally expect to remain evacuated until lunchtime but now are being told they can go home.
Initially, workers thought this might be a drill but the longer they remained outside they began to suspect there was something more to it.
Police vehicles and a fire engine are now on scene, she said.
