Flash Flood Watch up for entire Tri-State

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 10 a.m. Monday for the entire Tri-State.
The advisory could be dropped before 10 a.m. now that heavy rain has left the area.
The National Weather Service in Wilington said early Monday they are still evaluating this and should know by 7 a.m.
A little over 2 inches of rain has fallen since Saturday at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, according to the NWS.
Some areas like Carroll County in Northern Kentucky saw 3 inches.
More chances for showers and thunderstorms are likely Monday.
It will be mostly cloudy with a high near 75 degrees.
Monday night will be mostly clear and noticeably cooler.
The low will drop to around 51 degrees Tuesday morning.
The sun will make a welcome return Tuesday with a high near 76 degrees.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.