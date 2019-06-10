‘Happiness Begins’ when Jonas Brothers tickets go on sale Friday

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Hold on, Jonas Brothers fans — tickets for their Cincinnati concert go on sale Friday.
They’re a sucker for you, and if you’re a sucker for them, you can head to ticketmaster June 14 at 10 a.m. and snag a ticket that might leave you feeling cool.
The Happiness Begins tour is the first time the JoBros have hit the road since getting the band back together this year after splitting in 2013.
Nick, Joe, and Kevin will play at U.S. Bank Arena Wedensday, Sept. 11 at 7:30 p.m.
This is an S.O.S. for hardcore fans — American Airlines Mastercard Presale begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. and ends Thursday at 10 p.m. while Live Nation Mobile App Presale begins Thursday at 10 a.m. and ends that same day at 10 p.m.
Ticketmaster says Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw will join the band’s lineup for the Queen City concert.
