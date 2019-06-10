Kroger recalls ground beef, ribeye steaks

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Check your freezer: Kroger has recalled ground beef and ribeye steaks sold between April 23 and June 7 at stores in the entire Tri-State, according to its website.
The recall, issued Friday, is for bone-in ribeye steaks, boneless ribeye steaks and in-store produced ground beef due to a risk of E Coli contamination, the company says.
The recall impacts stores in Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, Southeastern Indiana and Dayton.
If the meat is consumed, it could result in severe illness, Kroger warns.
So far, there have been no confirmed reports of illness, according to the company’s website.
Customers are urged to return these products to the store for a full refund.
This is the second recall issued Friday of Kroger products.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recalled Kroger brand frozen blackberries for possible Hepatitis A virus contamination.
