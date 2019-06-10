Louisville ouple claims $1 million Powerball prize

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (FOX19) - A Louisville couple claimed the $1 million Powerball prize Monday morning from Saturday night’s drawing.
The couple who says they wish to remain anonymous stopped at Circle K on Valley Station Road in Louisville Friday evening to purchase the ticket.
“We play when we can,” she said.
After he went to a store to check his ticket the clerk explained the ticket was over $600 and too much for the store to pay.
“I was sitting in the garage, when I pulled up the Kentucky Lottery app and began putting in my numbers. Next thing I knew, it read we’d won one-million dollars,” the anonymous man said.
The winning ticket matched the five white ball numbers but not the Powerball to win the game’s second prize. The winning numbers were: 09-13-42-48-60.
“I went inside and walked up to her (girlfriend) and said, ‘We won the million dollars.’ We cried for hours,” they said.
After taxes, the couple walked out of the lottery headquarters with a check for $710,002.84.
The couple plans to pay off their debt and may plan a vacation with the winnings. “It still hasn’t sunk in,” she said.
