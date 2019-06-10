New photos released of man accused of shooting at police in Erlanger last week

Jacob Ray Julick, 27, wanted for attempted murder on an officer. (Source: Daoud, Natalya)
By Natalya Daoud | June 10, 2019 at 12:52 PM EDT - Updated June 10 at 3:28 PM

ERLANGER, Ky. (FOX19) - The Erlanger Police Department released new photos Monday of a man wanted for attempted murder on an officer.

Police say Jacob Ray Julick, 27, fired several gunshots at officers using a 9mm pistol last Thursday. It happened while Julick fled on foot from a traffic stop in front of a Speedway gas station on Dixie Highway.

Julick is 5 feet and 11 inches tall, 160 pounds, has brown hair and hazel eyes. He also has tattoos on his arms, neck, and wrist.

Julick is possibly in the Northern Kentucky area, said officers.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or Kenton County dispatch at 859-356-3191.

Those with information are asked to contact the Erlanger Police Department or one of the detectives:

  • Tom Loos
    • phone: 859-380-2926
    • Email: tom.loos@erlangerpd.com
  • Jeff Mosier
    • Phone: 859-652-3451
    • Email: jeff.mosier@erlangerpd.com
  • Kyle Thornberry
    • Phone: 859-905-0148
    • Email: kyle.thornberry@erlangerpd.com

