One Last Day Of Rain, Then A Break

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - After a weekend with on and off rain and some thunder, we have one more day of scattered showers and possible thunderstorm before we dry it out. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH remains until 10am, however look for heavy rain to taper with just showers then this morning and chances for thunder this afternoon. Expect a high of 75 today, but by Tuesday plenty of sunshine and mid 70′s remain.