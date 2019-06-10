One Last Day Of Rain, Then A Break

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - After a weekend with on and off rain and some thunder, we have one more day of scattered showers and possible thunderstorm before we dry it out. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH remains until 10am, however look for heavy rain to taper with just showers then this morning and chances for thunder this afternoon. Expect a high of 75 today, but by Tuesday plenty of sunshine and mid 70′s remain.
Another round of rain and thunder arrive Wednesday evening and they will drop us to 70 degrees on Thursday. The weekend looks dry to start a return back to the 80s but I do have a chance of rain for Fathers Day.
