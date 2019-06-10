One person dies after house fire in Hamilton

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - One person died over the weekend after a fire happened last Wednesday in the west side of Hamilton, says Hamilton Fire Chief Mark F. Mercer.
Chief Mercer says Wesley Lackey, 40, died after suffering significant burns from a fire that happened in the 80 block of Ramsey Drive.
When fire crews arrived to the home Wednesday, they found heavy fire coming from a window on the side of the house.
Lackey was taken to Fort Hamilton Hospital and was then transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he later died.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
