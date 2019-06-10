Police looking for man wanted for West End homicide

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A man is wanted for a homicide that happened Friday in the West End, police say.
Cincinnati police say, Jerry Foster, 30, is wanted in connection with the death of Paris Crosty, 28.
Crosty was shot in the 1000 block of Central Avenue at 9:04 a.m.
He was pronounced dead at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, police say.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call police dispatch at 513-765-1212 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 513-352-3040.
