Police looking for man wanted for West End homicide
Jerry Foster is wanted in the murder of Paris Crosty. (Source: Daoud, Natalya)
By Natalya Daoud | June 10, 2019 at 10:34 AM EDT - Updated June 10 at 11:26 AM

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A man is wanted for a homicide that happened Friday in the West End, police say.

Cincinnati police say, Jerry Foster, 30, is wanted in connection with the death of Paris Crosty, 28.

Crosty was shot in the 1000 block of Central Avenue at 9:04 a.m.

Paris Crosty, 28, was murdered Monday, June 7. (Source: Daoud, Natalya)

He was pronounced dead at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police dispatch at 513-765-1212 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 513-352-3040.

