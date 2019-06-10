Police looking for vehicle involved in Anderson Twp. hit-and-run

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Police are looking for a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run in Anderson Township early Sunday morning, Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil says.
On June 9 around 1:25 a.m. deputies located an unresponsive male in the front yard of a residence in the 800 block of Sutton Road.
Todd Turner, 22, was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment of a serious head injury. He is currently listed in stable condition.
It is believed Turner was struck by a vehicle as he was walking along Sutton Road, Neil said.
The vehicle fled from the scene.
The vehicle involved is possibly a 2004-2009 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup, black in color, which may have an aftermarket lift-kit. The vehicle may have passenger side damage.
The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Traffic Safety Unit.
Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact the Traffic Unit at 513-825-1500
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.