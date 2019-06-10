Police investigate reported hold-up at McDonald’s in Forest Park

FOREST PARK, Ohio (FOX19) - Authorities are on scene of a reported hold-up at McDonald’s in Forest Park early Monday.
Police surrounded the business about 4 a.m. after an employee reported a masked gunman ran up on and another employee as they attempted to open the business, Hamilton County dispatchers confirm.
One employee remained in the restaurant and hid in a bathroom, where she called 911 and relayed information to a dispatcher, they confirm.
The other employee ran to a nearby Speedway.
At first, police were not sure if the suspect was still inside, so the dispatcher told the female employee to remain in the bathroom until they could investigate further.
An officer entered the business through an open drive-thru window. Shortly after, it was determined the suspect had fled the scene, dispatchers say.
A K-9 track for him has been unsuccessful so far, they said.
