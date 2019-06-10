Cool Tuesday morning ahead?

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - By 1:30 Monday afternoon the last of the showers were weakening and pushing to the southeast through rural northern Kentucky. Satellite loops indicated that clearing was progressing rapidly through Indiana and a fresh breeze, lower humidity, cooler temperatures and a clear sky will dominate the evening.
With lower humidity, the night will be cool. Humidity is water vapor, a greenhouse gas, and nighttime temperatures cool more quickly when humidity levels are lower. After a chilly start, with most areas dropping into the upper 40s, tomorrow will be a pleasant day.
Wet weather will return Wednesday evening into Thursday afternoon. Friday will be dry, sunny and nice again but showers are back for Saturday through Monday. Daytime highs will remain either at or slightly below average through the week.
