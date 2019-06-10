10-year-old cancer survivor to serve as Cincinnati police chief for a day

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Police Department will recognize a new chief Tuesday (if only for the day).
The department plans to recognize 10-year-old Blake Hegner as chief around 10:30 a.m. at police headquarters on Ezzard Charles Drive. The cancer survivor is receiving the honor from Ms. Christina Bold, who bid on this opportunity through the Matt Haverkamp Foundation Fundraiser.
Bold is the Campaign Manager for the Light the Night fundraiser for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Cincinnati and Blake was the organization’s honoree this year.
After the swearing in with Chief Eliot Isaac, Blake will enjoy a variety of experiences coordinated for him throughout the day.
