Arbitration update coming in officer’s use of Taser on 11-year-old

“The arbiter was shown multiple cases where people were Tased in a similar fashion, young people were tased in a similar fashion — all of those cases, like this one, was consistent with case law, was consistent with policy and procedure but for whatever reason this became a big push in which the media held a lot of the attention on it," Hils said. "And we saw the chief and council members come out before investigations were completed and started to condemn the officer’s actions.”