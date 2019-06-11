Arbitration update coming in officer’s use of Taser on 11-year-old

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - An arbiter found no excessive use of force in the case of an Cincinnati police officer using a Taser on an 11-year-old, according to CPD Sgt. Dan Hils.
Hils said in a press conference Tuesday Officer Kevin Brown was in accordance with CPD regulations at the time of the incident.
The excessive use of force in the case was reversed, according to Hils. The seven-day penalty Brown received after the incident was also reversed.
“The arbiter was shown multiple cases where people were Tased in a similar fashion, young people were tased in a similar fashion — all of those cases, like this one, was consistent with case law, was consistent with policy and procedure but for whatever reason this became a big push in which the media held a lot of the attention on it," Hils said. "And we saw the chief and council members come out before investigations were completed and started to condemn the officer’s actions.”
