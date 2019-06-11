3 arrested in East Price Hill homicide

EAST PRICE HILL, Ohio (FOX19) - Three men are under arrest on murder charges in connection with a homicide on the city’s West side earlier this month, according to Cincinnati police.
Police say Terrance Dear, 21, was arrested Monday and was charged with one count of murder. Dear is being held on $1 million bond at the Hamilton County jail.
Jamyr Wells, 21, was arrested by homicide investigators on Tuesday and charged with one count of murder related to the death of Taher Taher, according to police.
It was announced Tuesday evening that a third arrest had been made in the case. Daniel Foster, 39, has been charged with one count of murder.
Taher, 32, was gunned down in the 3300 block of Basset Road in East Price Hill the night of June 2. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
A motive in the alleged attack was not disclosed.
The investigation is ongoing.
