Cancer survivor’s first order of business as police chief for the day: ‘Everybody off’

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - There’s a new chief in town (at least for the day), and he’s 10 years old.
“It feels good. I just want to say thank you to everybody,” said Blake Hegner.
Blake has a lot to be thankful for. After a three-year battle, he beat Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. He finished his last round of chemotherapy in August.
“There were times we didn’t think we’d get here so we’re really thankful for everyone at Cincinnati Children’s and everyone who supported us," his mother told FOX19.
A representative for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society recently bid on the opportunity to be Chief for the Day and gifted it to Blake.
“I thought Blake is a better chief than I would be, of course," said Light the Night campaign manager Christina Bold.
Blake’s first order of business for the day?
“Have everybody off for the day," he said.
Before he dismissed officers, he had a little fun. Officers at District 1 showed off some of the tools of their trade. Then, it was off to the Criminal Investigations Unit to learn how cases are solved. After that, the newly-named chief and his family made their last stop at CPD’s Police Academy.
There, Blake met the 109th recruit class and learned what they go through to become officers. Blake says he’s honored and thankful for the opportunity.
“Because they protect us from people, like bad people," he said.
