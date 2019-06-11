Cheer on the U.S. Women’s National Team at FOX19 NOW World Cup Village at The Banks

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Grab your red, white, and blue! The US Women’s National Team will defend their World Cup title when they take on Thailand at 3 p.m. Tuesday — and you can watch the game right here on FOX19 NOW!
If you prefer cheering the women on with a crowd, then head on down to the FOX19 NOW World Cup Village at the Banks.
The party starts at 2 p.m. and runs until 6 p.m.
Freedom Way will be closed between Great American Ball Park and Walnut Avenue for the family-friendly party.
Along with good food, music, and activities, you will also get to watch the game on the giant video screen hanging from the Reds Hall of Fame.
There will be tournaments for both kids and adults on two giant inflatable soccer fields from Cincinnati Sports Leagues. Kings Hammer will be providing clinics and exhibition games for the kids.
Graeter’s will be serving from their mobile ice cream scoop truck and Skyline Chili will be handing out free coney coupons if the women’s teams get a win! You can also purchase a ticket package through the Cincinnati Reds at the Banks and receive a limited edition t-shirt and a ticket to a future 2019 Reds game!
In between the street parties, fans can gather at the Banks’ host bars. They will be showing all the action from the World Cup and offering specials throughout the month.
Other dates for the street parties at The Banks:
- Sunday, June 16 - US vs. Chile, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. (kickoff at noon; Reds home vs. Texas at 1:10 p.m.)
- Thursday, June 20, US vs. Sweden, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. (kickoff at 3pm)
Additional dates and times will be confirmed once the group play starts and knockout round dates are scheduled.
