Cincinnati’s iconic Hudepohl smokestack will face wrecking ball soon

CINCINNATI, Ohio (Cincinnati Enquirer) - The iconic Hudepohl smokestack won’t come down at the end of the week as originally planned because the wrecking company hired to take down the structure has been forced to reschedule, according to The Port of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority.
The Port said Tuesday morning that a wrecking crew was scheduled to begin knocking down the signature smokestack, which has been part of the Cincinnati skyline for more than 150 years, early Friday morning.
According to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer, a new demolition date has not been scheduled.
The pending smokestack demolition will occur about two years after asbestos cleanup and other remediation began at the site.
Some city leaders had proposed saving the smokestack. A feasibility study determined the smokestack would be too costly and difficult to salvage.
There are no plans for development at the site.
