Cincinnati’s Lavelle scores twice in World Cup opener as U.S. pummels Thailand

By Joe Danneman | June 11, 2019 at 5:21 PM EDT - Updated June 11 at 5:21 PM

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Cincinnati native Rose Lavelle scored twice in her first ever World Cup game as the United States beat Thailand in record breaking fashion.

Lavelle, who played high school soccer at Mt. Notre Dame, gave the U.S. Women’s National Team a 2-0 lead with a rocket left foot from more than twenty yards out. She scored again in the 56th minute as the United States began to score seemingly at will against an over-matched opponent.

U.S. star Alex Morgan finished with five goals and the team scored a World Cup record 13 times in a shut-out win against Thailand.

The United States next plays Sunday against Chile.

