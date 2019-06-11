Cincinnati’s Lavelle scores twice in World Cup opener as U.S. pummels Thailand

FILE - In this July 26, 2018, file photo, U.S. forward Alex Morgan, second from right, celebrates her hat trick with defender Tobin Heath (17) and other teammates during the second half of a Tournament of Nations soccer match against Japan in Kansas City, Kan. The Women’s World Cup kicks off Friday, June 7, 2019, in Paris. Twenty-four teams will traverse France for the next month in pursuit of soccer’s most prestigious trophy.