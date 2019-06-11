Council set to vote on decriminalizing marijuana Wednesday

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Cincinnati City Council is set to vote Wednesday on a proposal decriminalizing up to 100 grams of marijuana for recreational use.
Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman and Coucilman Jeff Pastor backed the plan, saying the current one is too harsh. Violators are subject to $25 fine and up to 30 days in jail.
An alternative proposal from Councilman David Mann failed before Council’s Law & Public Safety Committee Monday.
Mann’s plan would have permitted up to one ounce, or 28 grams, by those 21 and older. It also would have banned public use.
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters supports decriminalizing marijuana but believes 100 grams to too much, according to a letter he wrote Mann earlier this month.
Deters called for council to meet with police and prosecutors to determine a minimal amount to decriminalize.
But Smitherman and Pastor are unmoved.
“Thirty-two of our states have moved to medical marijuana. What I don’t want to have happen is to have the state of Ohio adopt the legalization of marijuana - which is not what we’re talking about today. We’re talking about the decriminalization of it,” Smitherman has said.
Mann’s proposal still would create criminal records and fines for marijuana use and possession, Smitherman noted.
If council fails to decriminalize 100 grams of marijuana, he has vowed to immediately begin circulation of a petition to get it on the ballot in the future, though it may be too late for the fall one.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.