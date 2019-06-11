It is going to be a beautiful day!

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Dry skies and comfortable temperatures are on the way this afternoon. Daytime highs will reach the mid 70s under sunny skies.
Showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast tomorrow afternoon and evening. A few storms may be on the stronger side. High temperatures will reach the upper 70s.
Rain and thunder will be possible Thursday. It will be much cooler with highs in the 60s. Temperatures warm back into the upper 70s and low 80s this weekend.
