2 killed in Clermont County crash identified

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Two people who were killed after a crash in Clermont County, Union Township last Friday have been identified, police said.
Police said the crash involving two vehicles happened on Beechwood Road near Craig Road on June 7.
According to police, the driver of the first vehicle, 25-year-old Christian Spivey, and the passenger of the second vehicle, 80-year-old Joyce Helms, died at the scene. The driver of the second vehicle, 81-year-old Richard Helms was injured.
The crash remains under investigation.
The cause of the accident is unknown.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.