Kroger’s 1st high-tech customer fulfillment center in nation to break ground in Monroe Wednesday

MONROE, Ohio (FOX19) - Kroger’s first high tech customer fulfillment center in the nation is set to break ground in Monroe Wednesday.
Kroger is investing $55 million to build the 335,000 square-foot facility, the inaugural one among just 20 in the country, at 6266 Hamilton Lebanon Rd.
The project is expected to create more than 410 new jobs.
Executives from Kroger and the U.K.-based online grocery retailer Ocado will be on hand for the 10 a.m. groundbreaking.
They will show off a sneak-peek of robotics technology.
Kroger officials announced the venture last year, saying the warehouse, which will be an automated facility that will leverage digital and robotic capabilities, will be the first project it is collaborating on with Ocado.
The two companies entered into an exclusive partnership in May 2018 that allows Kroger to use Ocado’s smart platform that supports online ordering, automated fulfillment and home delivery.
