2 more shootings in Cincinnati overnight

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A spike in violence in Cincinnati continued overnight with two additional shootings reported within a couple miles of each other an hour apart, according to police.
A gunman shot a man in the leg on Victory Parkway in Walnut Hills just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, police said.
Earlier, about 11:30 p.m. Monday, another man was shot, also in the leg, on Clarion Avenue in Evanston.
The shootings are not connected, police said.
No arrests have been made, and no suspect descriptions were not available, they said.
The victims are both are expected to recover, according to police.
Both shootings remain under investigation.
They come as Cincinnati sees an uptick in shootings and homicides.
On Monday, Police Chief Eliot Isaac was asked to appear before Cincinnati City Council’s Law & Public Safety Committee to discuss the trend and put it into perspective, according to Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman.
He told city leaders there have been 35 shootings in the last 30 days “all over our city.”
In the last two weeks alone, as of Monday, there were eight deadly shootings in Cincinnati, according to police.
Shootings and homicides, however, are down compared to previous years, the chief told Council.
So far, 22 homicides have been reported this year compared to 31 at this time last year, he said.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.