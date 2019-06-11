Mother of Erlanger shooting suspect: ‘If he keeps running it’s going to end up terrible’

ERLANGER, Ky. (FOX19) - U.S. Marshals are now involved in the search for Jacob Julick, the man wanted for the attempted murder of a police officer in Erlanger, Ky.
His mother says they showed up at her home Monday and searched it. Mary Julick says she’s been trying to get a hold of her son since Thursday’s incident -- she’s also been in constant communication with Erlanger police.
“I love you, I’ve always told you I love you, just come on, come on,” she said. “Get your butt here.”
It’s been almost a week since police say her son fired several shots at Lakeside Park officers in Erlanger. Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for the 27-year-old.
“If he keeps running it’s going to end up terrible,” says his mother.
She says she hasn’t had any communication with her son, but is hopeful after talking to federal Marshals that he'll turn himself in.
She says she’s grateful no one was hurt the day of the shooting and just wants her son to turn himself in after nearly a week on the run.
“When I was a child, I was given up on and I swore that I would never give up on my kids, that I would fight tooth and nail whether they are right or wrong -- that I would never walk away from them and I would never leave them,” said Mary Julick.
Erlanger police say they’re still searching for Jacob Julick. If anyone knows where he his, they are encouraged to contact authorities.
