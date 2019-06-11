New owners reveal renderings of the reimagined Newport on the Levee

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Cincinnati-based North American Properties (NAP) unveiled the first glimpse at its plans to transform Newport on the Levee.
The renderings, designed by Reztark Design Studio, show how the 360,000-square-foot development will begin to grow over the next 18 months.
“We are excited to re-introduce the Levee with renewed relevance, offering enhanced restaurant and entertainment options to be announced for freshly defining its place. People celebrate--and make--milestones here, and we’re reclaiming it as a beloved destination ready to come back to life, to reenchant guests and to welcome new generations,” Managing Partner of NAP Acquisitions Tim Perry said in a news release.
The new space will feature new dining options, authentic experiences, inviting spaces, and vibrant events that can entertain guests for 18 hours a day, they said in the release.
NAP said they will announce new restaurant and retail concepts over the next few months.
