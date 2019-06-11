Nice Tomorrow Until Showers Arrive

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - After a chilly morning with low temperatures of 49° at CVG, 48° at Lunen and at the Butler County Regional Airport 45° the low humidity, warm temperatures and blue sky have made this a beautiful afternoon. Yesterday I had rain arriving Wednesday night but I have had to modify the forecast and bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to the FOX19 NOW viewing area during afternoon and evening tomorrow. Friday looks dry and nice the plan on showers for the weekend.