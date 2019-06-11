Pair wearing winter hat, Halloween mask behind armed robbery in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - Middletown police are investigating an armed robbery at Discount Tobacco on South Breiel Blvd.
According to police, two white men walked into the store Thursday at 11:34 a.m. One was armed with a handgun and the other held a trash bag as they forced the cashier to empty the register drawer.
After robbing the store they fled to a light silver or white mini-van parked on a street behind the store and fled north on Gideon toward Central Avenue.
“One of them appeared to have red hair poking out of his mask, he was wearing a winter-style mask. The other one was wearing a Halloweeen mask,” Det. Brook McDonald said. “We believe they were operating an older style Dodge mini-van.”
Police are asking anyone with information on the two pictured to contact McDonald or Crimestoppers.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.