Pair wearing winter hat, Halloween mask behind armed robbery in Middletown

After robbing the store they fled to a light silver or white mini-van parked on a street behind the store

Middletown police are investigating an armed robbery at Discount Tobacco on South Breiel Blvd. (Source: WXIX)
By Ken Brown | June 10, 2019 at 9:11 PM EDT - Updated June 10 at 10:18 PM

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - Middletown police are investigating an armed robbery at Discount Tobacco on South Breiel Blvd.

According to police, two white men walked into the store Thursday at 11:34 a.m. One was armed with a handgun and the other held a trash bag as they forced the cashier to empty the register drawer.

After robbing the store they fled to a light silver or white mini-van parked on a street behind the store and fled north on Gideon toward Central Avenue.

“One of them appeared to have red hair poking out of his mask, he was wearing a winter-style mask. The other one was wearing a Halloweeen mask,” Det. Brook McDonald said. “We believe they were operating an older style Dodge mini-van.”

Police are asking anyone with information on the two pictured to contact McDonald or Crimestoppers.

