Pair who robbed convenience store in winter hat, Halloween mask arrested, police say

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - The two masked men Middletown police say robbed a convenience store Thursday were arrested Tuesday afternoon.
The men walked into the Discount Tobacco store on South Breiel Boulevard Thursday at 11:34 a.m. wearing winter hats and Halloween masks.
One of the men, police say, was armed with a handgun, while the other held a trash bag as they forced the cashier to empty the register drawer.
After robbing the store they fled to a light silver or white mini-van parked on a street behind the store and fled north on Gideon toward Central Avenue.
Tuesday morning, Middletown police put two surveillance videos on their Facebook page showing Thursday’s robbery in hopes someone would recognize the two men.
Police said the men are suspects in an armed robbery that happened Monday night at the Speedway on the corner of Orchard Street and Roosevelt Boulevard.
Officers arrested the suspect before 12:49 p.m. Tuesday.
Their names have not yet been released.
