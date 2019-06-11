Police arrest nursing home employee after X-rays reveal woman’s broken bones

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Police have arrested an area nurse’s assistant and charged him with patient abuse or neglect.
Alan Tillman was a nurse’s assistant at Kenwood Terrace nursing home, and part of his job was to move patients to and from showers and the dining hall, according to police. Tillman has been accused of dropping a woman on her knees while moving her from her bed to a wheelchair before picking her up and going on with his day.
Police say he was aware the woman was in pain after the fall but didn’t tell anyone. She reportedly laid in her bed for three days before X-rays revealed she had two broken femurs.
She died two months later, but it’s not clear if the injury was a factor in her death.
Tillman is due in court Tuesday morning.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.