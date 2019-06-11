Air Care responds to shooting in Clermont County

MIAMI TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - Authorities are on scene of a shooting reported in Clermont County early Tuesday, dispatchers said.
Air Care responded to fly the victim to University of Cincinnati Medical Center shortly after the shooting was reported at a residence in the 800 block of Wards Corner Road just before 3:30 a.m.
Miami Township fire crews picked the victim up at the home took him to meet the medical helicopter, which is landed at Hilton Garden Inn nearby at Wards Corner Road near Interstate 275, according to a dispatch supervisor.
Air Car remains on the ground.
Police and fire crews responded to the home after a female inside called 911 to two report two gun with guns were inside.
Then, the line disconnected. When dispatchers called back, they were told a man had been shot.
The shooting victim’s injuries are considered serious. His gunshot wound is located in the central part of his body, the dispatch supervisor said.
FOX19 NOW has a crew on the way to the scene and will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.