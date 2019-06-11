Police: 2 taken hostage in Sharonville hotel room, 3 under arrest

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (FOX19) - Three suspects are under arrest after two people were held hostage in a Sharonville hotel room early Tuesday, police said.
Police said they responded to the Days Inn in the 11000 block of Lebanon Road just after 5:30 a.m. when someone called 911 reported seeing several people enter a hotel room with guns.
Police determined three suspects entered the room, demanded drugs and money and held two people against their will, said Lt. Mark Preuss.
All five were taken into custody when police arrived.
No one was hurt, and the three suspects - two men and a woman - were detained without incident, Preuss said.
Officers recovered two simulated guns, along with masks, he added.
No names were released.
FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story as information develops.
