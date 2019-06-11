Residents asked to keep an eye out for missing man with Alzheimer’s in Dayton area

June 11, 2019 at 5:11 PM EDT - Updated June 11 at 5:11 PM

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A missing adult alert has been issued in the Dayton area.

Clark County residents have been asked to be on the lookout for Patrick Mccurdy as of June 11 at 2:30 p.m. He went missing from the area of Possum Road in Springfield.

Mccurdy is a 78-year-old white male who stands 5 feet 6 inches and weighs about 140 lbs. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Mccurdy suffers from Alzheimer’s.

He was last seen wearing a gray Ohio State shirt and gray pants. Call 911 if you see him.

