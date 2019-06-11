Search continues for hit-and-run driver after man found in Anderson Twp yard

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The search continues for the driver involved in a hit-and-run in Anderson Township.
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says 22-year-old Todd Turner was hit while he was walking on the 800 block of Sutton Road early Sunday morning. A woman named Vicky did not want to share her last name, but tells FOX19 she found the unconscious 22-year-old curled up at the edge of her yard.
“That’s the last thing you expect when you’re coming out at that time -- to see someone laying in your front yard,” she said.
She found Turner around 1:30 a.m. She says normally she wouldn’t be outside at that time but she had to let her dog out to use the bathroom.
“That was sort of a fluky thing but a blessing because the state he was in he would have been there all night long. I don’t think anyone else would have found him because he was over the bank there and physically in my yard," she said.
Vicky didn’t know if Turner was dead or alive until medics arrived.
“They did say he was breathing, had head trauma. They asked if we had any towels which we of course brought out and they took him at that time,” she said.
Detectives are looking for a 2004-2009 black Dodge Ram truck with a possible aftermarket lift-kit. Police say the truck involved may have passenger-side damage. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.
Though the area where Turner was hit on Sutton Road is not pedestrian friendly, Vicky says several people walk on the street after concerts at Riverbend.
"I want to caution people to be careful and everything. Buddy up with people don't walk the road. If you're going to the concerts and everything buddy up with someone ride with somebody. It's a lot safer than trying to walk this after night," said Vicky.
Vicky says her heart goes out to Turner’s family and she hopes he makes a full recovery.
As of Monday night, Turner was listed in stable condition. Deputies say he has a serious head injury.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.