Sunny Skies & Cooler Today

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A big change when you step out this morning, temperatures near 50 in some spots. So after a crisp and cool start to your Tuesday expect plenty of blue skies and sunshine with a high of 76 this afternoon.
We are will start dry on Wednesday but by Wednesday evening scattered rain arrives and that will bring some rain and thunder through Thursday.
Temperatures return to the upper 70s and low 80s as we go into your weekend with the chance for summertime afternoon thunderstorms, but not a wash out.
