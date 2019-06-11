Woman arrested after police pursuit, crashing into Hot Head Burrito’s

CHEVIOT, Ohio (FOX19) - One woman was arrested after crashing into a Cheviot restaurant during a police pursuit early Tuesday morning.
Police said they were trying to pull over 21-year-old Shanise Currie at Harrison Avenue and Bridgetown Road, but she refused and fled.
She ran several stop signs and began driving in excess of 65 mph in a 35 mph zone while on Glenway, they said.
When Currie ran a final red light at the intersection of Glenway and Federal Drive, she struck a Chrysler Pacifica, ran over a sign and head into Hot Head Burrito’s in the 6000 block of Glenway.
Police said they gave her orders at gun point, but she refused to obey and continued typing on her phone. After several orders, she finally laid on the ground and was placed under arrest.
The victims in the car did not report injuries.
Police searched the vehicle and said they found unknown white pills, unknown plant material and an empty bottle of Old Westbury extra dry alcohol.
Currie admitted to police she ran due to having warrants and had plans to leave for Miami to evade them.
She was transported to Mercy West Hospital but was medically cleared and transported to the Hamilton County Justice Center.
Currie was charged with failure to comply with a police officer. She also had a probation violation and a criminal damage capias.
Her bond was set at $20,000.
