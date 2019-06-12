Boone County deputies searching for missing 9-year-old girl

FLORENCE, Ky. (FOX19) - Boone County deputies were dispatched to a report of a missing 9-year-old girl Wednesday in Florence.
They say Aliah Marie Humfleet was reportedly last seen playing in her front yard on Longleaf Lane. She is 3 feet 6 inches tall, about 50 - 75 lbs., with long brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple Disney princess shirt with black pants and black shoes. Authorities described her as a Hispanic female.
Boone County Sheriff’s deputies along with members from the Boone County Emergency Management (EMA) are currently conducting an active search of the area.
If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Aliah, dial 911 immediately.
