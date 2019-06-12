Council texts: Former mayor strategized with ‘Gang of Five’

Tillery: “Just got off the phone with Black. He believes that you guys have an obligation to look into Cranley’s behavior as far as the economic development situation is Concerned. This is not just Harry’s problem but the councils problem when you have a major who is involved in economic development issues. You guys should talk to Black first and see what he saying. He said to me that developers are calling his staff when They don’t get their way. Then Cranley comes to him and says his staff is holding up so he is putting pressure on black. You guys need to deal with that. He further said that Cranley told him that he was going to do what the hell he wanted to with economic development because this will be his future so black needed to get out of his way. The criminal aspect of it will take care of itself because I believe ultimately Black is going to give more information to the FBI. Black need you guys to look into this conflict between black and Cranley over the economic development department. This in and of its’ self is not an FBI issue but compliance with the city charter. Are you guys going to have to stand up in a very big big way. You also got a know that this it the tip of the iceburg there is just too much out there about Cranley’s hands in development deals. You guys also have the capacity to go to the FBI and ask them to look into the situation.