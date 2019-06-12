Cool again tonight

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Tuesday started on a chilly note with morning with low temperatures of 49 degrees at CVG, 48 degrees at Lunken and at the Butler County Regional Airport 45 degrees. All area airports that report temperatures dropped into the 40s. The low humidity, warm temperatures and blue sky have made this a beautiful afternoon.
Tomorrow morning will be cool again but because the core of the cool air is now to the east and because a thin veil of cloud cover arrives before dawn the morning will not be as cool as today. It looks like scattered showers and thunderstorms arrive in the FOX19 NOW viewing area during afternoon and evening tomorrow and most will be east if I-71.
Showers and cloud cover will make Thursday a chilly damp day while Friday looks dry and nice. Plan on showers for the weekend.
