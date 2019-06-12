Food, fitness, and live music: Newport on the Levee is about to undergo a complete re-imagination

"Whether you're coming along the Levee walk and walking your dog in the morning or the evenings, or arriving by car and having an entrance to the parking deck off of 3rd Street, or coming across the Purple People Bridge, looking for a place to put your bike and enter the gallery, building, all of those are going to be completely open, and you'll be able to see the river, see the city, much more welcoming environment, than the way it was done,” said Perry.