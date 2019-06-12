Indiana couple facing steroid charges believed they were helping bodybuilding community, police say

HIDDEN VALLEY, Ind. (FOX19) - A Hidden Valley couple is charged with dealing and manufacturing anabolic steroids, Dearborn County Prosecutor Lynn Deddens says.
Troopers charged Nicholas and Cori Gilbertson Monday with seven counts of dealing and manufacturing the steroids along with posession of legend drug and maintaining a common nuisance.
During the investigation Nicholas Gilbertson told troopers he believed he was providing a service to the amateur bodybuilding community by providing a safe, quality product in the form of steroid compounds.
Officials say the investigation began in Ohio.
In February, officials say U.S. Customs and Border Patrol along with Homeland Security told Indiana State Police Master Trooper Chip Ayers they’d intercepted a package addressed to a home in the Greater Cincinnati Area.
They say the package contained chemical compounds commonly associated with the synthesis and/or manufacture of steroid compounds.
The Hamilton County Drug Abuse Reduction Taskforce (DART) along with other agencies conducted a ‘controlled delivery’ of the package to the address on the shipping label.
The man the package was addressed to told police that the material was for Nicholas Gilbertson and that he was paid $100 to receive packages at his home. He would then transfer those packages to Gilbertson at the pair’s shared workplace near Fairfield.
Indiana State Police took over the investigation, officials say, and obtained a search warrant for the Gilbertsons’ home which was executed March 4.
Troopers found a lab for the steroids in the Gilberstons’ home concealed behind a bookcase.
They say the lab contained a modified, closed ventilation system for the filtration of chemicals and powders used in the manufacturing process.
Troopers also found numerous chemicals, solvents, glassware, empty gelatin capsules, medicinal grade vials, packaging materials, commercial grade capsule filler, sales and shipping boxes and paperwork.
The investigation revealed that the couple had been making and selling the steroids for about an year and a half, officials say. They were paid through crypto-type currencies, such as bitcoin, for their services.
Troopers confiscated about 1,200 vials containing a steroid compound and 25,000 pills or capsules packaged for sale or waiting to be packaged.
Judge Sally McLaughlin set bond for the couple at $12,500 cash for each as well as an additional $500,000 surety.
The Gilbertsons’ next court date is set for a pre-trial hearing Aug. 13.
