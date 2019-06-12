Man shot in torso in East End

EAST END, Ohio (FOX19) - A man was shot in the East End overnight, Cincinnati police said.
The victim was hit in the torso in the 2500 block of Riverside Drive about 1;40 a.m. Wednesday.
He was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
His condition was not immediately available.
Police said they are investigating the shooting as part of a robbery.
This comes at a time when the city has seen an uptick in violence with eight homicides in the last week.
